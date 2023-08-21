The Crazy Has Just Begun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Stuff Is Not Going To Stop
* Tyranny feeds off itself; it never voluntarily relinquishes power.
* The cannibalistic left will eat itself alive as we divest from them.
* Eventually they’re going to need (more) victims.
* Tyrants destroy any objective truth.
* Anything anchored in reality needs to be dismantled and replaced with gubment.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v3a1bvw-trumps-surprising-announcement-ep.-2071-08212023.html