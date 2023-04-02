SATANIC CONTRACTS: GAY, TRANS, BEYONCÉ'S WITCHCRAFT & AMERICA'S REAL FACE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW MANY PROPHECIES WILL JESUS SEND, BEFORE WE AGREE THAT THE WHOLE HEAD IS SICK AND THE BODY IS ROTTING AND DECEIVED? [Isaiah 1] Yah says there are more men in the gay and trans life than America could handle- if the truth were told it is fathers, brothers, pastors, leaders, politics, music, money markets, schools [students & teachers]- IT IS EVERYWHERE that people are nursing desire for their same sex, yet people still refuse to accept it. People are bowing down to famous witches, *DOCTORS WITH CREDENTIALS ARE CUTTING OFF HUMAN BODY PARTS WHILE THE WHOLE WORLD WATCHES, AND AMERICA STILL SAYS GOD BLESS AMERICA. Okay then... let us see if He will.