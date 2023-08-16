BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Teacher Blows Whistle on Dangerous Trainings for Public Schools
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
94 views • 08/16/2023

Teachers in government schools are being subjected to radical ideological training sessions aimed at turning them and their students into social-justice warriors hyper-focused on "race" and other issues, explained former public-school teacher turned whistleblower John Stamper in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Stamper, author of Conflicted: Pulling Back the Curtain on Public Education, said the mandatory trainings for teachers sought to instill ideologies based on Critical Theory, as well as gender-bending ideas and pronoun extremism. Even Kindergarten teachers were expected to teach the gender madness to their charges, he said—all without parental consent. Teachers were also taught to lie to parents about their children's gender ideas. Christians, meanwhile, were described as "privileged," pitting students and co-workers against each other as oppressors and oppressed.

Keywords
dangeralex newmanpublic schoolsthe new americanconversations that matter
