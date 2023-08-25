Christian Nations, Part 3 -- The Ten Commandments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have talked about borders, a homogenous ethnic population, and now we need to look at Law. The Law for a Christian Nations is the Ten Commandments. This is the covenant for the nations -- a nation living by the Ten Commandments is blessed. Those violating the Ten Commandments incur many curses.
Here's a precis on that: https://bloodandfaith.com/2023/05/03/the-role-of-the-ten-commandments/
Covenant For Tha Nations Bible Study.