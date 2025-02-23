Psychopaths can never change

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Bet-David and Chase Hughes discuss brief questions and observations of facial expressions to detect psychopaths among us, together with their lack of empathy and manipulative tactics like "fear, obligation, guilt." Genetics loads the gun, personality and psychology aim, life experiences pull the trigger. Winter born babies are more at risk to become psychopaths. They don't respond to psychotherapy.