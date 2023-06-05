‘YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF TYRANNY’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German member or European Parliament, Christine Anderson, inspired with defiant testimony at the International COVID Summit held on May 3rd, when she proclaimed ‘I have decided to become so absolutely free, that my very existence is an act of rebellion.’
