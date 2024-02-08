BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why YOUR Govt. Is SNEAKING Illegals all over the Country? #bordercrisis #WEF #RFB
235 views • 02/08/2024

The Entire US Govt. is not only "allowing" Illegals, but allowing them to IGNORE the laws you and I must Abide by. And they have been caught red handed by a US Senator HIDING Illegals in Airports with Military guarding them. The plan is called the THE GREAT RESET And this is how its done.


US IMMIGRATION

JUST NOW: TEXAS IGNORES BIDEN CONTINUE TO ADD MORE RAZOR WIRES | BORDER STANDOFF | BIDEN ON TEXAS

https://youtu.be/1E0cNQ8I2_s


HEAVY DUTY COUNTRY

https://youtu.be/DvAXR3w0FCo


• Official Suggests Firing On Americans

COLIN NOIR

https://youtu.be/NOWVrOpXjCA


• Biden Mocks AR-15 Owners Thinking It Can Protect Them Against Government Tyranny

NICK SHIRLEY


• Illegal Immigrants Are Living For Free

GEORGIA GOV WHISTLEBLOWER

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346063737112


#treason #civilwar #Illegals #Jailbreakoverlander


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
