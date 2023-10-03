The bunker command post of Ukrainian Army in Gorlovka annihilated by Russian bomb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bunker-command post of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of Ukrainian Army, in Aleksandro-Kalinovo area in Gorlovka direction, Donetsk region, was annihilated by bomb of Russian Armed Forces. The command post with command and operational personnel, including foreign personnel in the building was destroyed due to accurate bombing entering the bunker.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY