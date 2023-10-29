I had to reload this, first one was wrong size.

Palestinians in Gaza pull the bodies of children killed in Israeli air strikes from under the rubble.

There were several of these videos from this area, where children were being pulled out today or carried away dead. This one was the least horrific. : (

adding:

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli shelling and bombing has exceeded 8 thousand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

“Over the past 24 hours, the number of victims has increased by more than 300,” the department said in a statement quoted by Al Hadath TV channel.