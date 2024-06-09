DANGEROUS KNOWLEDGE. THE BIO-THREAT CAN BE DEFEATED. COMPREHENSION AND PREPAREDNESS

Disclaimer: I'm not telling anyone what to think here. This is simply useful information. You draw your own conclusions..

AND PASS THIS ON so people know what they're seeing. This is meant to spark you into at least researching this further. And you'll see what I saw. There's simply a lack of research and comprehension. And a LOT of mislead assumptions and WORD GAMES being played out. But make no mistake, Big ALT Media is helping them do this

I think knowledge is the key here. Knowing the bottom lines of what you're really up against is imperative. Comprehending and getting a good mental scope on what's really going on with the Biology Vectors will get you a long ways here, I believe. Again, this is one of the MOST STUDIED fields in existence that I can find. Goes hand in hand with cancer research and Neuro disease research as well. There is a "There" here, it appears. This is based on the literature and published papers that go back decades. "They" have been into this for a LONG time. How long? Don't know... But either way, knowing this stuff will enable you to see things in a knowledgeable light going forward so you don't have to break your neck keeping track of and understanding every bit of new info. This goes WAY back you guys. And to the PTB... You can't get mad at me for putting together what was published right in front of everyone. I just put the pieces together. I didn't make the pieces.

I can't believe the crazy conversations we re having these days. I mean, this sounds as paranoid and crazy as you can get. But like I said, I didn't make these pieces. These aren't MY papers and actions and shots and inventions, etc. I'm just following the natural progression of things and it keeps leading to this so, heads up y'all. I hope this helps. Pass it on! . Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]