Epic arrival of the TOS-1A 'Solntsepek' package of the 83rd Airborne Shock Brigade against an enemy fortified area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
101 views • 9 months ago

Epic arrival of the TOS-1A 'Solntsepek' package of the 83rd Airborne Shock Brigade against an enemy fortified area.

⚡️- After falsely taking credit for the Azawad attack on Wagner forces, which killed 86, several Sahel countries began cutting diplomatic relations with Ukraine for "sponsoring terrorism".

Now the Ukrainian authorities have backtracked on earlier statements, with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Office declaring "Kiev was not involved in the incident with fighters of the Wagner PMC in Mali" and said Mali's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine "hasty".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the mobilization of law enforcement agencies across the country to suppress protests and stop clashes between migrants and the British.


politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
