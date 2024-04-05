Reasons you should drink coffee

https://drericberg.com/

Coffee in moderation can do a lot more than wake you up! Discover the fascinating health benefits of drinking coffee.

Caffeine is a phytochemical found in coffee and other plants. Caffeine keeps us awake by inhibiting a compound called adenosine. Coffee can give you mental acuity, help you focus, and improve your ability to learn. It speeds up the rate of metabolism and helps regulate blood sugar, especially if you add MCT oil or butter. Research has shown that coffee may even help decrease your risk of dementia! Here are some of the other potential health benefits of coffee: • Decreases symptoms related to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's • Decreases risk of gallstones • Increases the production and flow of bile • Prevents kidney stones • Has anti-cancer properties • Has anti-inflammatory properties • Has hepatoprotective properties • Contains polyphenols to feed your microbiome • Can help improve postural hypotension • Improves exercise performance • Increases cardiac output • Delays muscle soreness • Decreases symptoms experienced at high altitudes • Increases mitochondrial biogenesis • Increases stomach acid





