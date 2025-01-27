BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"I Don't Really Care, Margaret."
Lori Colley
180 followers
156 views • 7 months ago

January 27, 2025 - VP Vance went on Meet the Press, shamed the media with the truth about criminal illegals, and created a viral craze. 

Then President Trump learned of a sleight against him by the President of Colombia, and made Gustav Petro regret he ever got out of bed that day. Trump did this while golfing. Let’s dig in and see how the men we elected are subduing our enemies without breaking a sweat.


Thanks for watching and Praying!


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

Keywords
newspoliticsimmigrationtariffs
