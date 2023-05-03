Satan's Biggest Lie - Episode 3 (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
166,000 people on average die every day and many are confused about the gift of immortality. One does not need to seek for a thing which he already possesses. The fact that we are to seek for immortality is proof that we do not possess it. Let’s see what the Bible says about this all-important teaching!