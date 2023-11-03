Dr.SHIVA™ Twitter Space - The People Vs. Zionism: How We Win

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live Nov/2/2023
In this revelatory discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, activist and candidate for president, discusses the intricate dynamics of Zionism, a political ideology masquerading as religion. Being a part of the anti-Zionist movement since his early activist days at MIT, he vividly illustrates the exploitation of religious notions for personal gains and power dynamics by these so-called Zionists. Expressing concerns about the devastating impacts of Zionism, including the ongoing genocide in Palestine and the Palestinian crisis, he stresses the urgent need to build a bottoms-up movement to combat Zionism and other such oppressive forces. He also speaks on the hypocrisy of self-proclaimed anti-Zionists who support Zionists like Booby Kennedy. The talk ends with a call to action, urging listeners to participate in the upcoming open house discussion on the same.
Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/twitter-space-peo...
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:02 Overview of the Twitter Space and Upcoming Events
00:33 Discussion on Zionism and Personal Activism
01:03 Current Political Climate and the Role of Zionism
02:33 Critique of Political Figures and Their Stance on Zionism
02:47 Exposing the Hypocrisy of Anti-Zionist Supporters
03:05 Discussion on Vaccination and Medical Freedom
03:46 Defining Zionism and Its Implications
04:11 The Role of Zionism in Global Politics
05:34 The Creation and Role of Hamas
07:31 The Influence of Zionism in U.S. Politics
10:53 The Impact of Zionism on Global Economy
11:10 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Financial System
13:34 The Importance of Building a Movement
18:47 The Role of Zionism in Historical Conflicts
12:05 The Need for Education and Activism
27:00 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
29:24 The Importance of Understanding Systems
31:33 The Role of Zionism in Global Conflicts
35:23 The Impact of Zionism on the U.S. Presidential Race
39:18 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli Economy
41:58 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Economy
45:20 The Role of Zionism in Global Politics
49:18 The Importance of Building a Movement
53:33 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
56:47 The Importance of Understanding Systems
01:01:29 The Role of Zionism in Global Conflicts
01:05:46 The Impact of Zionism on the U.S. Presidential Race
01:08:35 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli Economy
01:11:25 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Economy
Time for US.
Shiva4President.com
Get Educated, or Be Enslaved
TruthFreedomHealth.com
To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
e: [email protected]
w: https://vashiva.com
w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
w: https://Shiva4President.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva