Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don’t Get Fooled Again by the WEF
channel image
The New American
2311 Subscribers
83 views
Published a month ago

The aspiring tyrants at the World Economic Forum are meeting this week to discuss how they can convince you to believe their lies and schemes again. The theme of the meeting — “Restoring Trust” — is an admission that people of the world are on to them. In this episode, we discuss what they’re talking about in Davos, some of the main players attending, and why Argentina’s libertarian firebrand president, Javier Milei, is attending.   

Other stories in today’s show include:  

@ 13:22 |Last night in Iowa, Trump trounced his most competitive opponents by 30 points and even caused one to drop out;    

@ 25:07 | A small number of principled lawmakers recently held a hearing on the destruction that continues to pile up thanks to the experimental mRNA Covid injections they forced on people;  

@ 33:00 | TNA Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell interviews Karen Bracken of TN Citizens for State Sovereignty.  

Keywords
davosnew americanwefjbs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket