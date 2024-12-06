© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇸🇾 HAMA WITHDRAWAL WAS A TEMPORARY TACTICAL MEASURE says Syrian Minister of Defense General Abbas, in video above, advising citizens to calm down amidst panic over Syrian Army withdrawal from town, also debunking fabricated audio reports spread through AI tools.
Large columns of armored and motorized Syrian Army reinforcements are now entering Homs, joined by Russian Army helicopters, prepared to fight back against terrorist incursions.
Military action and context of battle tactics sometimes require repositioning, we are in a good position, we are capable of overcoming field challenges - Abbas.
Source @IntelRepublic
