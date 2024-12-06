🇸🇾 HAMA WITHDRAWAL WAS A TEMPORARY TACTICAL MEASURE says Syrian Minister of Defense General Abbas, in video above, advising citizens to calm down amidst panic over Syrian Army withdrawal from town, also debunking fabricated audio reports spread through AI tools.

Large columns of armored and motorized Syrian Army reinforcements are now entering Homs, joined by Russian Army helicopters, prepared to fight back against terrorist incursions.

Military action and context of battle tactics sometimes require repositioning, we are in a good position, we are capable of overcoming field challenges - Abbas.

Source @IntelRepublic





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/