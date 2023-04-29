© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 28, 2023
Dr. Patrick Flynn, AKA ‘The Hormone Whisperer’, breaks down the inherent differences between the hormones in men and women and the devastating long term dangers of puberty blockers on young adults.
#TheHormoneWhisperer #DrPatrickFlynn #TheWellnessWay #PubertyBlockers
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kyrcs-are-gender-transition-drugs-safe.html