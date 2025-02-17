BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🧶 Wavlink 2 5 Gbe Ethernet and PD Power Delivery WIRED Network Adapter USB C DONGLE #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 followers
70 views • 7 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3CV4jcm USB C Hub 2.5G Ethernet, Wavlink 10Gbps USB C 3.2 Hub with 100W Power Delivery by Wavlink [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]


Cable Extension I use that is right angle USB C:

- Fasgear USB C 3.2 Gen 2x2 Cable 6ft Right Angle 20Gbps 4K Video 100W Charging Type C Cord C https://amzn.to/4hZKdg5


Coupler, taking two USB C cords and putting it together, female to female:

- Duttek 240W USB C to USB C Coupler, USB C Female to Female Adapter https://amzn.to/4b5pYuY


Wire Clip to Organize Your Desk:

- Cable Clips - Chfeila Latest Dual Spring Cord Organizer with Clasp Lock, 6Pack https://amzn.to/3CFXV92


Double Sided Tape to Attach under Desk:

- 3M VHB Double Sided Heavy Duty Tape https://amzn.to/4i3Z1dL


In this video I show you the USB C adapter that is super fast 2.5 gbe wired ethernet connection for ultimate connection. I use it for my Macbook Pro, I pad Pro, Lenovo Laptops that use USB C power delivery and any phone that has USB C connection to charge and use the internet on it. It can deliver up to 100w power delivery and do 4K 144hz output with Display Stream Compression. So you get internet, HDMI output, several 3.2 usb A ports and one USB C port, making this hub really good for all types of cases.


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQWO6asKL9w

