WATCH LYING TROOPERS TRY TO DESTROY A TRUCKERS LIFE - Here's the Deal

Prosecutors who fail to prosecute Police and other supposed "Government" personnel guilty of Crimes against THE PEOPLE they serve, should ALSO BE CHARGED UNDER THESE STATUTES!

And the punishment, right up to the one requiring the DEATH PENALTY should immediately be carried out against the CRIMINAL "Police Officer" AND the criminal PROSECUTOR who is complicit in the crime, by failing to prosecute it!





They would GLADLY prosecute you or I under ANY STATUTE!





But because this is one big CRIMINAL CABAL..... They "overlook" the crimes of their illegitimate "government" friends!





It's time for ALL OF THIS TO STOP!





We have open criminality taking place in this country every day, by those who have sworn an Oath to "Protect and Defend the Constitution"





This cannot be allowed to continue! The courts of America are a pathetic JOKE, and are practicing "Maritime Admiralty Law" unlawfully on US Soil!





Folks, it's time that we BANKRUPT the corrupt, illegitimate, #Corporation we call "The United States of America." And it's exactly that... A CORPORATION!





