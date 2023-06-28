BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
69 views • 06/28/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt
Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!


Methylene Blue is an organic blue dye with potent nootropic, healing, and detox benefits when ingested safely and correctly but an issue that a lot of people have when adding it to water to drink is that they find the taste so strong and unpleasant which makes it hard for them to continue to ingest and stomach.


So I have created this video "3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!" to share with you multiple ways to effectively bypass the taste of Methylene blue almost fully so you can continue to keep taking it consistently to get the greatest benefits from it.


If you want to learn all about them make sure to watch this video "3 Ways To Bypass The Taste Of Methylene Blue!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

methylene bluemethylene blue solutiondrinking methylene bluemethylene blue tastehow to bypass the taste of methylene bluehow to mask the taste of methylene bluehow to hide the taste of methylene blueingesting methylene bluemethylene blue tastes badmethylene blue disgusting tastemethylene blue vitamin cmethylene blue ascorbic acidmethylene blue in capsulescan you add methylene blue to capsules
