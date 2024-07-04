BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Diving Deeper into the Mysteries with some Ammon Hillman
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
WARNING and Disclaimer: Ammon is a bit of a freak. I am interested in his translations not his theatrics, his shock value, or his side comments especially when I heard him speak on occasions about "nazis" as if that's even a valid thing, or his recent praise of Dr Fauci the mass murderer--yeah, that happened. Do not conflate Ammon with me and assume I promote him, or that I substantiate his illogical assumption that if Yahweh is bad that means Satan = good. That's not sensical. Let's just listen to the translations together.

Signed Copies of my book:

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/p93/Priestcraft%3A_Beyond_Babylon_%28Signed_Copy%29.html

Amazon version of Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/

Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176

KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon

Brighteon Store DISCOUNT Link: https://brighteonstore.com/BaalBusters


WARNING to ALL: On July 4th Dr Glidden is raising the price on his site membership and it's going from $24/mo to $44. Get in now and lock in the lower price for life, and save even more with the annual membership.

Go to https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth and get in on the great info and resources provided by Dr Glidden including 2 weekly Live Q&As on his site, and a 15% off discount to Full Script a resource for all kinds of Naturopathic and Homeopathic remedies.


DR MONZO Products: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/shop

DR MONZO ATB BOOK: https://drmonzo.kartra.com/page/ATBBook

USE CODE: BaalBusters15 for 15% OFF Dr. MONZO’s store items

Dr MONZO AzureWell https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/brand/azurewell/2326 and use code BB5 for 5% Off for Life!

mysteriesbaal bustersancient greekabrahamic deceptionyao sabaothsaturn cultstrange claims
