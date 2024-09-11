MATTHEW 15:7-9 YE HYPOCRITES, WELL HAS ISAIAH PROPHESIED OF YOU

MATTHEW 15:7 Ye hypocrites, well did Esaias prophesy of you, saying, 8 This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me. 9 But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.

BEING Fulfilled in This Last and Wicked Generation Before His Return !!!





