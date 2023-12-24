GOD’S SABBATH DAY OF WORSHIP VS. THE NEW YEAR DAY, Exodus 12:1-2; 13:4; Deuteronomy 16:1, 20231223

GOD’s SABBATH DAY OF WORSHIP VS. THE NEW YEAR DAY

Exodus 12:1-2; 13:4; Deuteronomy 16:1



Regarding GOD’s commandment on the day of worship, GOD established the Sabbath day to worship Him after He created the world and rested on the Sabbath, the 7th Day. GOD then commanded that day as a Sabbath for the world.

Therefore, we know from GOD's Holy Scriptures that January 1st was NOT established by GOD as the New Year.

Changing GOD’s Time and Laws: for example, Saturday to Sunday Worship and Mid-month, March 15th to January 1st.

GOD established mid-March as the New Year for the Feast of Unleavened Bread for the Israelites, but we have followed the world's January 1st as the New Year.

When we prayerfully consider it, every day is a New Day and Year for us. But the original first month GOD established is mid-March to mid-April.

Exodus 12:1-2 KJV - And the LORD spake unto Moses and Aaron in the land of Egypt, saying,

2 This month shall be unto you the beginning of months: it shall be the first month of the year to you. Amen! (Exodus 12:1-2)

Exodus 13:4 KJV - This day came ye out in the month Abib. Amen! (Exodus 13:4)

Deuteronomy 16:1 KJV

Observe the month of Abib, and keep the Passover unto the Lord thy God: for in the month of Abib the Lord thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night. Amen! (Deuteronomy 16:1)

The change of the Sabbath Day as the day of worship from Saturday to Sunday happened in the year 321 A.D. The Roman Emperor Constantine issued the decree that all Christians were to begin observing Sunday as a day of rest.

Most Christian Churches, including our Church, until a few years ago, have for decades, followed the Constantine schedule.

After prayerfully examining the Holy Scriptures, we agreed to revert the worship day from Sunday to the Sabbath day (Saturday).

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will make this revelation known to other believers. Amen!

