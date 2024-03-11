BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Second New California State Proclamation - Against Child Sex Trafficking And Slavery
37 views • 03/11/2024

Paul Preston, the New California State president for the New California State movement speaks at the California State capitol on March 8th as Governor Pro Tempore of New California State. He speaks about slavery and child sex trafficking and the evils of these things and that "We The People" will have to put a stop to all this evil because the government of California with Gavin Newsom and the federal government with Joe Biden and those in his cabinet supporting this evil agenda are not doing anything to stop any of this evil but are instead facilitating slavery and child sex trafficking and all the evils that go with it.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-proclamation2

Link to the first proclamation video --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-proclamation


violencecorruptionmilitarytraffickinginsurrectionborderwargovernmentbidenmenchildsexslaveryinvasionnewsomchineseproclamationtakeoversoldiersccpaged
