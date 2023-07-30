This is CRUEL' 3 times politicians proved they are WAY TOO OLD for government

Glenn Beck





July 28, 2023





Glenn reviews clips that show a disturbing pattern: To our federal government and BOTH political parties, it doesn't matter WHO is elected, as long as they're "a little cog" in the machine with the right letter by their name. Just this week alone, 3 politicians proved they are way too old for government: Sen. Dianne Feinstein had to be told to "just say 'aye'" during a vote, President Biden said "100 people" died from COVID-19, and — on the Right — Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up during a press briefing. "This is CRUEL," Glenn says, to both them and the nation.





