BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This is CRUEL' 3 times politicians proved they are WAY TOO OLD for government
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
949 views • 07/30/2023

Glenn Beck


July 28, 2023


Glenn reviews clips that show a disturbing pattern: To our federal government and BOTH political parties, it doesn't matter WHO is elected, as long as they're "a little cog" in the machine with the right letter by their name. Just this week alone, 3 politicians proved they are way too old for government: Sen. Dianne Feinstein had to be told to "just say 'aye'" during a vote, President Biden said "100 people" died from COVID-19, and — on the Right — Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up during a press briefing. "This is CRUEL," Glenn says, to both them and the nation.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXqwREstl8k

Keywords
presidentgovernmentbidenpoliticiansglenn beckdianne feinsteinsenatorcruelsenilemitch mcconnelway too old
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy