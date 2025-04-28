🚨Train Stops here: MASSIVE BLACKOUT STRIKES SPAIN AFFECTING ALMOST ALL OF WESTERN EUROPE

🚨MASSIVE BLACKOUT STRIKES SPAIN AFFECTING ALMOST ALL OF WESTERN EUROPE

🔌 No power in Seville, Barcelona, Pamplona, and Valencia.

🚇 The metro is down in Madrid and Barcelona; passengers had to exit the trains and walk.

📞 Telephone lines across Spain are out of order. Madrid's airport is without power.

🌍 Portugal, Andorra, and France are also reporting network disruptions.

⚠️The Spanish state network operator stated that the cause of the outage could be a failure in the energy system.

Cynthia... much more info on the last video about this.

Adding about Iran:

🚨Iran port explosion: real cause REVEALED

The explosion in Iran's port of Bandar Abbas was caused by negligence, and those responsible have already been found, the head of the Interior Ministry said.

46 people were killed and more than 1,200 injured due to the explosion, according to the latest data.