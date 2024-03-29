"Remote Towing" Technology?

Bridge Collapse: Nothing Is Adding Up

* The Chinese Communist Party has technology called Remote Towing.

* It allows hackers to remotely access ship and plane computer systems.

* From there, they can shut off power — and render the controls useless.

* We received this information from The New Federal State of China, a group aimed at taking down the CCP.

* They point to a 2017 FBI investigation re: China hacking into a Chinese dissident billionaire’s yacht (The Lady May).





