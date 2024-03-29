"Remote Towing" Technology?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bridge Collapse: Nothing Is Adding Up
* The Chinese Communist Party has technology called Remote Towing.
* It allows hackers to remotely access ship and plane computer systems.
* From there, they can shut off power — and render the controls useless.
* We received this information from The New Federal State of China, a group aimed at taking down the CCP.
* They point to a 2017 FBI investigation re: China hacking into a Chinese dissident billionaire’s yacht (The Lady May).
The full episode is linked below.
Grant Stinchfield | CCP Whistleblowers: China Can Hack Cargo Ship Computers! (29 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m9b1t-ccp-whistleblowers-china-can-hack-cargo-ship-computers.html