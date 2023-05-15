TRIBUTE TO TRUTHER MIKE MORALES PASSING!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS VIDEO WILL CLOSE THE LIFE OF MICHAEL MORALES WHO WAS A TRUE AMERICAN HERO AND TRUTHER. MIKE REPRESENTS WHAT ALL GOD FEARING BELIEVER'S IN YESHUA/JESUS SHOULD WORK TO OBTAIN. MIKE IS GREATLY MISSED BUT WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW. RICK DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER...