Sunrise in Crimea after Bridge Incident - At Checkpoints at the Exit from Simferopol - Drivers are Warned that the Crimean Bridge is Closed - Explosions at Bridge after 3:00 AM.

The Ministry of Transport reported that the road surface on the spans of the Crimean Bridge has been damaged from the Crimean side.

The structural integrity of the spans of the Crimean Bridge remains intact on their supports, and there is no confirmation of any damage to the supports.

The traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge has significantly decreased and is about 3 km, said the headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory and published an alternative land route through new regions

The Ministry of Transport of Russia reported that from the side of the Republic of Crimea there is damage to the roadway on the spans of the Crimean bridge.

The span structures themselves are on their supports . The survey of the condition of the bridge is ongoing.

It is reported that two strikes were made on the Crimean Bridge by the AFU, at 03:04 and 03:20

Eyewitnesses publish footage of the situation on the Crimean bridge after the emergency

People write that powerful explosions thundered, perhaps some of the enemy’s missiles were shot down by air defense forces, according to another version, the support was blown up.

Now the cars are turning around at the entrance to the bridge, operational services are working on the spot.

At checkpoints at the exit from Simferopol, drivers are warned that the Crimean bridge is closedIn connection with the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the Krasnodar Territory not to plan passage through the Crimean Bridge - Krasnodar Governor

Veniamin Kondratiev said that if a trip is necessary, tourists need to choose an alternative route.

▪️The train from the peninsula to Moscow was stopped in front of the Crimean bridge. The railway workers told the Zvezda correspondent that traffic was still limited only along the automobile part of the bridge, there were no such instructions for the railway.

▪️In connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean bridge, drivers can travel along the land route in new regions - the Ministry of Transport.

▪️Crimea is provided with fuel, food and industrial goods. Local warehouses have all the necessary supplies, - Acting Minister of Industrial Policy of Crimea Y. Elekchyan.

▪️It is reported that the ferries are not working now, the passage to them is blocked.