Ezra joins Tucker to talk about the arrest of pastor Derek Reimer

Rebel News
March 3, 2023
Please help us http://www.SavePastorDerek.com and make a donation to help his legal battle.
Ezra Levant joins Tucker Carlson to discuss the arrest of Pastor Derek Reimer. The pastor was forcefully removed from a drag queen storytime event in Calgary for protesting.
