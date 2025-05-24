Was Edwards I right? 47% of Israelis want to holocaust all Palestinians. Haiti Jew? Armenian? SOF!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My ISP in Sweden, Bahnhof just had problems with my Internet, X notifications no work, Substack is drunk too. WTF? And Brighteon failed too?!?
Images, articles and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/was-edwards-i-right-israelis-want-to-holocaust
About SOF, Jews, history, Linköping, Sweden, Haiti