The Battle For Historical Accuracy | David Irving

David Irving's lecture, "The Battle For Historical Accuracy", delves into the complex relationship between history, law, and free speech. Irving shares insights from his high-profile court battle with (((Deborah Lipstadt))) over Holocaust denial accusations, emphasizing the steep financial costs and complex legal strategies involved. He critiques the role of expert witnesses in trials, questioning their objectivity and the broader impact of these legal outcomes on historical research. The lecture highlights the crucial role of the internet as an unregulated space for information, crucial for those whose views are suppressed in mainstream channels. Irving concludes by stressing the importance of perseverance in defending free speech and pursuing historical truth, despite facing ongoing legal and financial challenges.

Timestamp Headline:

00:00 - The Challenges of Being a Controversial Historian

00:29 - Encounters with Law Enforcement and Bans

03:17 - Reflections on Free Speech and Historical Debate

05:31 - The Power of the Internet in Historical Research

09:12 - Legal Battles and the Fight for Historical Truth

24:00 - Eyewitness Testimony and the Complexity of Historical Evidence

32:48 - Questioning Historical Evidence

34:17 - Legal Battles and Public Scrutiny

37:23 - The High Cost of Losing in Court

42:13 - The Appeal Process and Its Challenges

57:11 - Reflections on Victory and Defeat





Release Date: 2001

