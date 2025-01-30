Satan’s Western matriarchy witches & Antichrist’s propaganda war against Asian dragons’ DeepSeek AI

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2025). Satan Lucifer’s earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches and Antichrist are waging a desperate war against the Asian dragons’ DeepSeek A.I. and other technologies that they are making available to the humans with their Western feminist nations’ Satanist elites’ fake mainstream media’s propaganda warfare by claiming that they are all a security risk to the lies & deceptions of the Western feminist nations’ Satanist elites’ secrets & crimes & matriarchal witches’ CIA global child-trafficking rings, and with a flood of hacking attacks, and with a flood of their Western feminist nations’ pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elite oligarchy’s witchcraft curses & demon spirit attacks. Their fallen angel bosses fear their 12 million children’s human soul energy food will be deprived, and their attempt for nuclear war NWO will be thwarted, and their cover will be blown, and the billions of dollars they were stealing from the human specie by selling them scrap leftover fallen angel junk technology & AI from their space fleets & thousands of cities on other planets will be jeopardized by the free technology that the Asian dragons are giving to the humans, and all their secrets & oligarchy & pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elites” feminist witches’ torture & lesbian rape (pegging) & satanic sacrifice & eating of 12 million children and throwing of their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the church food & restaurant food & supermarket groceries would be exposed to the world which would destroy their control or hope of taking control over the earth, and all their Western feminist nations’ humans would join the Asian dragons’ China & Japan and Gog’s Russia & Belarus with their advanced technologies & advanced lifestyles & cheap living costs & safer living environments & healthier food sources & wealthier lifestyles, while leaving the drug addicted & dirty & rat-infested & divorce-crazed & unhealthy poisoned expensive food & crime-filled & broken dangerous infrastructure & illegal immigrant flooded & government manufactured natural disaster terrorism attacks & 33% non-human demon spirit hybrid nephilim populace infiltrated & center of global witchcraft fake Christian churches infested Western feminist nations. The Asian dragons & Gog are attacking the root of Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels weak point, which is their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco avatar globalist elite “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminists’ supply of 12 million freshly slaughtered human specie children’s tortured human soul energy and human meat supply and adrenochrome blood human soul energy “elixir of life,” because Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels are cut off from God’s life source energy to live. If you cut off their food, then you cut off their lives. They are shifting into the “red shift” infrared light and dying, so they need a constant supply of human soul energy of pain & sorrow & fear & anger & hatred & terror through tortured children and wars and every war crime in history and horrendous human experiments in their underground cities and economic recessions and diseases and poverty and famines and divorces and drug addictions and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist witches’ child sacrifice rituals. This is why the Draco avatar Satanist fake humans are rousing up gangs to attack Asian people and create hatred & racial prejudice against Asian Americans, just like the Satanist Dracos who are demon-possessed by the fallen angels’ spirits always do.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine