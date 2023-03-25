Military Myocarditis SPIKES 130%: Marine's Life UNDONE After FORCED Johnson & Johnson JAB

Stew Peters Show





March 24, 2023





Why hasn’t Ron Desantis seized all of the bioweapon shots and destroyed them?

Domenico Cocchella joins Stew to discuss the death and destruction caused by Big Pharma’s “vaccine”.

Domenico complied and took the vaxx because he wanted to do his duty and serve his country.

Now as a 21 year old he is dealing with heart problems that are common in 70 year olds.

Collier County, Florida’s board of commissioners will soon hear a proposal about a medical freedom bill of rights.

Just because millions have been brainwashed into believing the shots are safe does not mean we have to stand by and watch as they inject themselves with a bioweapon.

The shots must be confiscated and destroyed.

