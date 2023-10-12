Value of Harvard Degree Falls 80% in a Week!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As leftists at Harvard use their free speech to declare that Israel and the Jews were the ones responsible for the atrocious murder of innocent Israeli citizens and the beheading of their babies, suddenly people like Bill Ackman and Alan Dershowitz want to know the names of the individuals in those student groups, so they aren't hired. The Harvard degree will it be looked upon with suspicion, and parents like me rejoice, as we don't have to send our bright children there.
