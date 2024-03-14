BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Standing Up to Bullies: Courage Going Forward at Town Hall 2.24.24
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
34 views • 03/14/2024

Victoria shares rare photos collected during her protests against the mandates in the streets of Seattle. She shares encouragement in standing up to bullies and how to bring that to the next chapter in the pushback for freedom. Presentation at the WCRC Town Hall in Bothell, WA on 2.24.24 For more fun, check out these videos with footage of the trolls mentioned by Victoria: Rumble Exclusive WANTED: Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity [Mini-Documentary] Seattle Our mini-doc covering the CROI conference got kicked off YouTube. Link here to Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v2aoz5g-wanted-fauci-in-seattle-protest-21923.html

Seattle Protest: Victoria vs the C*vid Cowboy w/subtitles    • Seattle Protest: Victoria vs the C*vi...   Seattle REACTS to March For Freedom WA Includes event near Seattle Center    • Seattle REACTS to March For Freedom WA   Seattle Protest: Fun on the Freeway 2.9.22 A good example of what we encountered on the 45th Street overpass in Seattle.    • Seattle Protest: Fun on the Freeway 2...   Seattle Protest: Ballard Farmer's Market / Don't Feed the Trolls Let this dark day in Ballard remind us of how far Seattle has come in letting go of the masks.    • Seattle Protest: Ballard Farmer's Mar...   March For Freedom Meets Antifa, Trolls and Other Clowns in Seattle 3.26.22 Our last march in Seattle where threats from Antifa threatened to cancel the march.    • March For Freedom Meets Antifa, Troll...  

Keywords
protestsmandatespalmerseatlecovid
