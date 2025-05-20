© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough: The average doctor is willfully blind because they've taken the vaccine themselves and promoted it to family members and patients.
"And now it is psychologically impossible for them to come to the internal recognition that this has been a disastrous mistake for their own health, and for the health of their family and their patients."
Source @TruthAboutCOVID
