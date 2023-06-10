BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Family Of Deceased 24-year-Old Sues Department Of Defense For Willful Misconduct Over Pfizer Vaccine
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
292 views • 06/10/2023

MIRRORED from TrialSite News

June 6, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDpTd181CXk

A willful misconduct lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia against the United States Department of Defense and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III by the family of a 24-year-old decedent who allegedly died in association with the COVID-19 vaccine.  The plaintiffs, the family of George Watts, Jr.  pursue damages against the federal agencies for its role in the national public health emergency involving the Operation Warp Speed program. The lawsuit is brought under 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d: Targeted liability protections for pandemic and epidemic products and security countermeasures. Here the estate points to 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(d), which provides “an exclusive Federal cause of action against a covered person [such as the DOD] for death or serious physical injury proximately, caused by willful misconduct . . . by such covered person.” Importantly the  PREP Act provides blanket immunity for covered persons such as the DOD with a sole exception for willful misconduct.

Keywords
deathmisconductdepartment of defensepfizer vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy