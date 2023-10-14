GAZA WAR UPDATE pt2 10-13-23 Israel Threatens Ground Invasion Targets Civilians & Journalists richardmedhurst

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GAZA WAR UPDATE pt2 10-13-23 Israel Threatens Ground Invasion Targets Civilians & Journalists richardmedhurstRichard Medhursthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDU5UmKC8c0
https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/gaza-war-update-israel-threatens-ground:5
https://rumble.com/c/richardmedhurst
https://www.rokfin.com/stream/40160/GAZA-WAR-UPDATE-Israel-Threatens-Ground-Invasion-Targets-Civilians-and-Journalists
GAZA WAR UPDATE: Israel Threatens Ground Invasion, Targets Civilians and Journalists