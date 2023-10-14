Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct. 14, 2023 - PIVOT POINT: If Israel chooses WAR, the entire world will suffer like never before

- If #Israel chooses WAR (all-out ground assault on Gaza), the world turns DARKER

- Expect a rapid escalation of war involving many nations: #Syria #Iran #Turkey #Jordan #Egypt

- Israel bombs Palestinian civilians as they try to FLEE #Gaza

- Expect oil embargoes against the USA and the West - Straight of Hormuz

- Oil prices will skyrocket to $150, then $200 per barrel

- The world will witness the BRUTALITY of Israel's #genocide against Palestinian civilians

- Israel will lose the moral high ground by descending into committing WAR CRIMES

- Relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, plus Russia, will sour

- Israel suffers extreme internal STRIFE as political factions maneuver for survival

- #Inflation will worse as money printing funds more WAR in the Middle East

- Nuclear war is highly likely to occur as Israel is attacked by other nations

- Ultimately both Israel and the USA will likely be destroyed, though a REMNANT will survive

- The solution is DIPLOMACY and a two-state agreement for coexistence





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/