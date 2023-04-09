Fathers Need To Teach Their Sons How To Butcher Animals

Last minute notice, if anyone would like to join we will be butchering two pigs over three days, outside of Cincinnati, OH April 9, 10 & 11, 2023 Email [email protected] to get more information. Anyone is welcome to join this hands-on experience of slaughtering, butchering and processing a hog.





Day 1- Sunday 5-7pm: Scalding and scraping over a fire, eviscerating (gutting), hanging.





Day 2- 11:00AM-6:00 PM How to butcher a hog, different cuts, weighing, wrapping, freezing. Also rendering lard, for soap/lotions, cooking & baking- identifying different types of lard.





Day 3- Making Sausage & bacon 11:00AM-6:00PM













***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks













SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140





hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,





and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com













AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!