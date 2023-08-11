The Fallacies of Contagion | Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Awake the Iron

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





August 8, 2023





[July 27th, 2023]





Dr. Andrew Kaufman appeared on Awake the Iron to discuss the validity of the claim that diseases are caused by ‘contagion.’ Are the practices in the field of virology consistent with the scientific method? Is the science on ‘disease’ really settled? How do we get the truth out to the rest of the world? Find out the answers to these questions in this delightful interview.





Check out the original video on Awake the Iron’s channel: https://odysee.com/@awaketheiron:0/Dr.-Andrew-Kaufman-interview:d





