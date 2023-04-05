Trump could be on trial ‘in the middle’ of the primary election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Former US president Donald Trump could be on trial for the 34 counts of falsifying business records “in the middle” of the primary election.
“Could be found guilty, could be found not guilty in the middle of the campaign season,” he told Sky News Australia.
“You can only imagine the different sort of impacts that could have on his political future.”