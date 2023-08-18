Soros Signals Shift as EU Op Wraps Up - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 17, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw526/
This week on the New World Next Week: the Soros org signals a radical shift as it winds down its EU operations; a new study shows that nearly half of all internet traffic is now bots; and China prepares a two-hour daily phone limit for under-18s.