WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
China Development Bank, a state-owned bank that finances the Belt and Road Initiative, has built many civilian facilities in South America that are actually Communist military bases.
中国国家开发银行是一家国有银行，是资助“一带一路“的银行，在南美洲建造了很多民用设施，其实都是中共的军事基地。
