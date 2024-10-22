The US is not concerned about BRICS - the White House

The reaction of the largest Western media to the BRICS summit in Kazan

▫️BBC: The clear message here is that attempts to isolate Russia have failed. An important part of the Kremlin's stance is the signal that Russia is coping with the sanctions;

▫️CNN: The West wants Putin isolated. A major summit he’s hosting shows he’s far from alone;

▫️Daily Mail: Putin sends defiant message to the West as he gathers world leaders for BRICS summit to show sanctions aren't working;

▫️The Washington Post: Amid Putin's growing confidence in Russia's victory as its forces advance in eastern Ukraine, the summit is designed to send a signal that Russia has returned to the global stage as a strong player with many allies;

▫️Time: Hosting BRICS summit of world leaders, Russia shows the West that it’s not isolated. Nations ranging from Malaysia and Thailand to Nicaragua and NATO-member Turkey are eager to join BRICS;

▫️ABC News: For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three-day meeting also serves as an opportunity to showcase the failure of U.S.-led attempts to isolate Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

BRICS UPDATE: Russian Presidential Aide, Ushakov reports that 13 countries are currently applying for the status of BRICS partner state.





