Separating Truth from Fiction | Riccardo Bosi

In this critical segment of Boise Briefs, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi tackles two explosive topics: the deep state’s desperate 11th-hour retaliation tactics and the truth behind "natural" disasters. Using military analogies, Bosi reveals:





The Cabal’s Last Stand: Why fears of violent backlash (like blood in the streets) are overblown—predictive programming has already softened public perception.





Weather Warfare Exposed: Bosi breaks down how "acts of God" (floods, quakes, tsunamis) are often manipulated (HAARP tech) or fabricated (media lies), with a shocking example of Australia’s "continent-wide fire" hoax.





Psychological Ops: How false crisis narratives (like inflated terror threats) are used to control populations—and why patriots shouldn’t take the bait.





A masterclass in discernment for navigating the information war.





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:





Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.





Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.





He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.

Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.





In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





