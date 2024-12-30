Canadian Legal System Verbiage - A Broken System

Why are Canadian judges called Your Worship?





Worship is an honorific prefix for mayors, justices of the peace, peace commissioners, and magistrates in present or former Commonwealth realms. In spoken address, these officials are addressed as Your Worship or referred to as His Worship, Her Worship, or Their Worship.

Are Canadian judges called your honor?





It can be intimidating, but knowing what to expect can help. Provincial Court judges are addressed as 'Your Honour' inside the courtroom. (Outside court, they are addressed as Judge, followed by their surname, for example, Judge Smith.)





https://legalknowledgebase.com/why-are-canadian-judges-called-your-worship









A ‘broken’ system: Canadians can’t afford lawyers but don’t qualify for legal aid





Legal experts say the justice system is failing Canada’s working poor, many of whom are unable to afford lawyers and end up pleading guilty or representing themselves in court.





https://globalnews.ca/news/6263618/a-broken-system-canadians-cant-afford-lawyers-but-dont-qualify-for-legal-aid/









Admiralty Law vs Common Law: Understanding Key Differences





Admiralty Law and Common Law are two distinct legal systems that play a crucial role in the field of law. Admiralty Law, also known as maritime law, is a body of laws that governs maritime activities and disputes. It deals with matters such as shipping, navigation, salvage, and marine pollution. On the other hand, Common Law is a legal system that is based on custom and judicial precedent rather than legislation. It is the legal system used in countries such as England, the United States, and Australia.





Understanding these legal systems is of utmost importance for legal professionals as they often encounter cases that fall under Admiralty Law or Common Law. Having a solid understanding of these legal systems allows lawyers to effectively represent their clients and navigate through complex legal issues. It also enables them to provide accurate advice and guidance to their clients, ensuring that their rights are protected and upheld.





https://incrediblelawyer.com/admiralty-law/admiralty-law-vs-common-law/









Canada's Broken Court System Is About To Get Even Worse





The Canadian court system is in crisis and it's only getting worse.In Toronto, it takes well over a year to have a motion heard before a judge. The shortage of judges has been well covered, but there are other cracks.





https://www.mondaq.com/canada/human-rights/1481430/canadas-broken-court-system-is-about-to-get-even-worse









Freemen movement concerns Canadian legal communities





As many as 30,000 in Canada consider themselves sovereign citizens





https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/freemen-movement-concerns-canadian-legal-communities-1.1345486









Bill C-63: Trudeau’s New Kangaroo Censorship Courts at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal





https://theccf.ca/bill-c-63-trudeaus-new-kangaroo-censorship-courts-at-the-canadian-human-rights-tribunal/