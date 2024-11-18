BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Set Up for End Time Tribulation Happening Now - Israel & Dividing Jerusalem - JD Farag [mirrored]
SPECIAL NOTE: Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-11-17: What Could Happen Very Soon Now " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD provides a plausible scenario concerning what could happen very soon now with the fast-changing geopolitical landscape specific to Israel in concert with other prophecies in the Bible.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- World Israel News, US official suggests Trump will revive 2020 Israel-Palestinian peace plan

  https://worldisraelnews.com/us-official-suggests-trump-will-revive-2020-israel-palestinian-peace-plan-will-see-a

- News Max, Saudi-hosted Summit Says Mideast Peace Requires End to Israeli Occupation

  https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/israel-arabs-gaza/2024/11/11/id/1187591

- AP, Trump promises to bring lasting peace to a tumultuous Middle East. But fixing it won’t be easy

  https://apnews.com/article/trump-mideast-netanyahu-israel-gaza-iran-wars-2e37305522d19bdc34e956586cce99bd

- Arab News, Riyadh hosts first high-level global alliance meeting on two-state solution

  https://www.arabnews.com/node/2577411/saudi-arabia

- NBC News, After Trump win, RFK Jr. says he won't 'take away anybody's vaccines

  https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-win-rfk-jr-says-wont-take-away-anybodys-vaccines-rcna178955

- Brownstone Institute, The CDC Planned Quarantine Camps Nationwide

  https://brownstone.org/articles/the-cdc-planned-quarantine-camps-nationwide

- Albert Einstein quote, Condemnation before investigation, is the highest form of ignorance

  https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/6011686-condemnation-before-investigation-is-the-highest-form-of-ignorance

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use constitutes fair use of the copyrighted material as provided for in §107 of the US Copyright Act.

Keywords
biblechristjesusvaccinechristianprophecyisraelchurchmiddle eastpalestinerapturetribulationstateend timespeacerevelationantichristsolutionvaxsecond comingjdfarag
